SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Acquires £19,705.35 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 56,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).
Shares of LON:SRT traded up GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 38.82 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,037,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 28.62 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.60).
SRT Marine Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.