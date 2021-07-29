SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Acquires £19,705.35 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 56,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).

Shares of LON:SRT traded up GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 38.82 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,037,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 28.62 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.60).

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

