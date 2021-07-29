SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 4700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

