St Ives (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

St Ives plc (LON:SIV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54). St Ives shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 2,542 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.99.

About St Ives (LON:SIV)

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

