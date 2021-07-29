StableXSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $177,431.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00012074 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $177,431.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.20 or 1.00183222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.