Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $19.83 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,528,933 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

