Stakinglab Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $971.49 and $24.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018781 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

