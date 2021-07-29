Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 439.70 ($5.74). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 436.80 ($5.71), with a volume of 3,430,139 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

