Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

