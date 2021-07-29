Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Critical Comparison

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.83 $57.39 million $3.61 11.65

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.