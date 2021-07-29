Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBLK opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

