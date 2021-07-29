Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) vs. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Financial Comparison

Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starboard Value Acquisition and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.53 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.79

AutoWeb has higher revenue and earnings than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Starboard Value Acquisition and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starboard Value Acquisition and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starboard Value Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.58%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Starboard Value Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

