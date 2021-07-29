Starname (IOV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $144,910.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $144,910.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

