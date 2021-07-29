Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STWD stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

