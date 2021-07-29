State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect State Auto Financial to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

