State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

