Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 36,477 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.79 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Connect by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Steel Connect by 235.3% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Steel Connect by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

