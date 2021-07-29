Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

