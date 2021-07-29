Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.94. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

