Stephens Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $22.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

