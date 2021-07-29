SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $495.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 493.50 ($6.45), with a volume of 596520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.50 ($6.43).

A number of analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £667.28 million and a PE ratio of 23.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

