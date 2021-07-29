Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.55 million.

