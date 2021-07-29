STMicroelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of 556% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,728 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

STM traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

