Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 29th (AL, DT, EQIX, HZNP, ITUB, MCD, MSCI, RNST, RRR, SPR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 29th:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, primarily due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. While the company expects aircraft sales activity to increase in 2021 compared with the year-ago levels, it does not expect the same to return to pre-pandemic levels in the year The increase in operating expenses are concerning as well. However, we are impressed by Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, Air Lease's board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciative. The company's liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $72.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $900.00 to $925.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales for the company upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions, along with other efforts the company has made to develop its pipeline, are impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in turn affecting Tepezza’s supply. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q2 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company is focused on building strategies, along with its digitization moves, to expand its operations in Brazil and abroad. It has been diversifying loan composition, with focus on origination of products, lower risks and more guarantees. Also, its balance sheet position is solid, which makes Itau Unibanco less likely to default on interest and debt obligations if the economic situation worsens. Diversification of the company's product mix and improving credit quality is commendable. However, persistently rising costs due to investments in digitalization of its services and focus to enhance customers’ satisfaction are likely to deter bottom-line expansion. Further, stressed conditions in Brazilian economy and intense competition are concerning.”

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $621.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the second-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

