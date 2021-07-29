StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 8,952 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.98. 43,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.