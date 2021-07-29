StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 8,952 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.98. 43,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

