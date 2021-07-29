StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,925,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.45. The company had a trading volume of 342,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,354. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $259.94 and a one year high of $351.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

