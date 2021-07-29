StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 987.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

