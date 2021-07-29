StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,853. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

