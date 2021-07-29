StoneX Group Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 358.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.44. 1,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,528. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64.

