StoneX Group Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

