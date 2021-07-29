StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.61. 1,598,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,913,203. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.