StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,564. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $240.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

