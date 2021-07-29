StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,796,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,650. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.