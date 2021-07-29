StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 358,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,386. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.