STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

