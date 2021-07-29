STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect STORE Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY21 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.900-1.960 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

