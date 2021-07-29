Storj (STORJ) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Storj has a total market cap of $285.76 million and approximately $53.94 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,640,627 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

