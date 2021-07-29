Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.