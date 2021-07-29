Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

