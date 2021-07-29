Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 1,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

