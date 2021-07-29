Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $150.67 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $51.33 or 0.00128764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $150.67 million and approximately $43.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,935,489 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

