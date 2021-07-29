StrongHands Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $319.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. StrongHands has a market cap of $410,555.77 and approximately $319.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,644,219,716 coins and its circulating supply is 17,231,025,362 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.