Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.68 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

