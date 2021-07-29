Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,795. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

