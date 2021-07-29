Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of 92.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.