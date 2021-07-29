Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SPH opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

