Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.88). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LON SUMO traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.27). 1,332,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.17. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £823.01 million and a P/E ratio of 480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

