Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $36.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

