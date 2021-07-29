Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.23.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.89. 10,643,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.