Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.23.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.89. 10,643,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.78. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
