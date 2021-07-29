Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 2,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.