SureRemit (RMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,083.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.11 million and $18,083.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

